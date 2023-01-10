Look: NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Cardinals will try to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore.

Hopkins, 30, is under contract for the next two years. He has a $30.75 million cap hit for the 2023 season.

Despite how expensive the price tag for Hopkins is at the moment, the Cardinals should receive interest from other teams.

In nine games this season, Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Once this report from Schultz went public, NFL fans made it known where they'd like to see Hopkins play next season.

"This will be very interesting I know, I know, he’s getting older and coming off a suspension," a Bears fan wrote. "But D-Hop proved this year he can still be that #1 guy. I would be all over this depending on what the Cards are asking for."

Another fan said, "he’s literally a Patriot."

"GO GET HIM," a Giants fan tweeted.

When healthy, Hopkins is still a game-changer.

Perhaps a change of scenery will help Hopkins get back to his elite form. Let's not forget he had over 1,400 receiving yards just two seasons ago.