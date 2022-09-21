Look: NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre Sponsorship News

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 06: Brett Favre, former NFL quarterback, speaks during his 2016 Class Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

While Brett Favre may face no serious consequences for his role in the Mississippi welfare scandal in a court of law, it appears that the court of public opinion is starting to have an impact.

According to Front Office Sports, two companies that have sponsorship deals with Favre have seemingly cut ties with him. The Catholic prayer and meditation app Hallow, along with the health company Odyssey Health are no longer listing Favre on their respective websites.

His status with SiriusXM for his regular appearance on SiriusXM Blitz as well as longtime top sponsor Copper Fit are believed to still be working with him though.

NFL fans who have been following the story are glad to see Favre getting some comeuppance for his alleged role in the welfare fund scandal. A few are already calling on Favre to start hiring the right attorneys for what may result in federal prosecution:

Brett Favre has been implicated in a major scandal of the state government of Mississippi diverting federal welfare funds for personal projects of some state celebrities.

Favre himself is accused of taking $1.1 million in speaking fees for speeches he didn't make, and receiving funds from former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant to get funding for the volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi from the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Favre has not been charged with any crimes.