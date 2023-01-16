Look: NFL World Reacts To Brian Daboll's Announcement

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants takes the field prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll assembled a coaching staff that has quickly gained the respect and admiration of the rest of the league. But he had a key announcement about the situation of one important staffer heading into their playoff showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Daboll announced on Monday that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will not be doing any head coaching interviews for other teams this coming week. Kafka is considered a top candidate for a slew of jobs and is eligible to interview with teams this week.

Under Kafka's leadership, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has had the best season of his young career. After averaging less than 17 points a game over the previous two seasons, the Giants improved to 21 points per game in 2022 under Kafka.

Giants fans are relieved that Kafka won't be distracted from their biggest game in over a decade to take on any interviews. Fans of other prospective teams hoping he's the guy are a little more disappointed:

At 35 years of age, Mike Kafka is one of the fastest rising coaches in the NFL. Prior to joining the Giants, he spent five years as a top assistant on the Kansas City Chiefs, spending four years as the Chiefs' quarterbacks coach and two as their passing game coordinator.

While Daniel Jones is no Patrick Mahomes, his game is more similar to Josh Allen and both Kafka and Daboll managed to get the best out of the former No. 6 overall pick this past year.

If the Giants upset the Eagles this weekend, Daboll might be tempted to have Kafka skip interviews next week as well.

Will Mike Kafka earn a head coaching job this year?