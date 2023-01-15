Look: NFL World Reacts To Brock Purdy's Performance

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Mr. Irrelevant continues to be anything but.

Through three quarters, Brock Purdy is continuing to help make it happen for the 49ers, tossing for nearly 250 yards and three total touchdowns as San Francisco rides a 31-17 lead.

The NFL world reacted to Purdy's performance in the Wild Card Round.

"BROCK. PURDY," Bleacher Report tweeted.

"Brock Purdy kinda reminds me of a young Stetson Bennett," a user said.

"3 TDs for the rookie," the NFL's official account applauded.

"The streak continues: Brock Purdy has thrown 2+ TDs in each game he's played in since replacing Jimmy Garoppolo. Now seven straight games," noted Ari Meirov.

"Brock Purdy is the first rookie QB with 2+ passing and 1+ rushing TDs in their postseason debut," shared CBS Sports.

"49ers fans are all in on Brock Purdy," PFF tweeted.

An impressive run for the rookie.