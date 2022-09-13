Look: NFL World Reacts To Browns' New Midfield Logo

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns revealed their new midfield logo ahead of the team's season-opener.

After not having a logo at the 50 yard line for a few years, the Browns introduced Brownie the Elf this week.

Check it out.

Naturally there were some mixed reactions to the news.

"I don't know what you guys are talking about, the Browns midfield logo looks f*cking delicious," one person joked, using a photo of a Keebler elf as the logo.

"The Browns are the worst run outfit in the NFL. This is their midfield logo. What an eyesore. Fold the franchise," another fan said.

What do you think of the new logo?