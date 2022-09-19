Look: NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians Explanation

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm-ups before a preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The plot thickens.

As questions arose as to why Bruce Arians was on the sidelines during Sunday's game, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said that it was actually the Saints fault.

Per Greg Auman of The Athletic:

"Bowles said the reason Bruce Arians and Jason Licht were on the sidelines for Saints game on Sunday was that Saints didn't give the Bucs a booth upstairs for their personnel, so that left them on the sidelines."

The NFL world reacted to Bowles' explanation on social media.

"Are the Saints literally a poverty franchise?" a Bucs fan replied. "People are asking."

"Meanwhile [Mike Florio] running his blood pressure up at the sight of Bruce on the sidelines," another commented.

"Them teams really hate each other," another user laughed.

"As someone who has done event ops work… this is bush league."

"Toxic organization," another Tampa fan tweeted.

Looking forward to the next one in Tampa...