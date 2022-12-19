Look: NFL World Reacts To Bucs Media Controversy

Tensions were high in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room on Sunday evening.

They had just blown a 17-point lead to the Cincinnati Bengals and now sit two games under .500 heading into next Sunday's showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

In the locker room, running back Giovani Bernard was confronted by the media about what happened on the botched fake punt. Bernard was supposed to get the snap and run for the first down but didn't seem like he knew it was coming.

As the media approached Bernard, he didn't want to talk to them but was then peppered into it, as you can see here:

The NFL world isn't happy with how the Bucs' media treated Bernard in this situation.

"The whole ‘what have you done for us to talk to you all year?’ remark is a strange one when trying to grow a rapport with a player. Yes, players are contractually obliged to talk, but have some human acknowledgment for an athlete frustrated he’s just made a mistake," another tweet read.

We'll have to see if more comes of this situation if Bernard meets with the media sometime this week.