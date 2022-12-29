Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand.

On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming up with the NFL Foundation and Highmark BCBSWNY to commit $100,000 each to the city of Buffalo for relief efforts. Per the announcement, a portion of the $300,000 will go to help victims of the blizzard while another portion will be allocated to help with future blizzard preparations.

"The Buffalo Bills Foundation will donate $100,000, matched by $100,000 from the NFL Foundation, to help the City of Buffalo and all of Western New York in response to the devastating blizzard. In partnership, Highmark BCBSWNY are committing $100,000 to relief efforts," the team said in a statement.

"A portion of $300,000 will be allocated immediately to region-wide storm-relief efforts to support the victims and all those affected by this once-in-a-generation storm. Funds will also be allocated to future needs of the community as recovery efforts continue in the coming months."

The NFL world is praising the Bills for their charitable efforts as are many locals from the Buffalo and Western New York area:

Some are arguing that the $100,000 donation is the least the Bills should be doing given the taxpayer funds that they've received for stadium improvements and other things.

But whether they owe that money to the community on a moral level or not, they're giving it to the city at a vital time - and it's clearly appreciated.