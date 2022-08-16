Look: NFL World Reacts To CBS's Announcer Teams

CBS Sports has announced its announcer teams for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be back for their sixth season together. They're the network's top broadcasting team and will get the best game each week.

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn will be the network's second broadcast team, followed by Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins. Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, and AJ Ross will be the fourth team, followed by Andrew Catalon and James Lofton.

Spero Dedes and Jay Feely, plus Tom McCarthy and Tiki Barber round out the broadcasting teams.

The NFL Today will also return with James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burelson, Phil Simms, and Boomer Esiason on the panel, but lead NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has been replaced by Jonathan Jones.

Fans are excited for another year of coverage from CBS.

"I've always liked the announcer teams that CBS uses for the NFL. And to see that everyone from 2021 is coming back for 2022 just shows the connection and bond the network has with its commentators. Will be another great football season," one fan tweeted.

Evan Washburn and Jay Feely are also fired up to be back:

The NFL on CBS will kick off on Sunday, Sept. 11.