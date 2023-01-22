Look: NFL World Reacts To Chad Henne Postgame Video

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 25: Chad Henne #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by Patrick Mahomes #15 after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 25, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Chad Henne was fired up after the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening.

Henne had to come in for Patrick Mahomes in the first half after Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain. His first drive came from the two-yard line and he drove the Chiefs 98 yards for a touchdown to make it 17-7.

Henne was congratulated by both Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid in the locker room, which drew a lot of cheers from his teammates.

The NFL community loved seeing everyone being happy for Henne since he came in during a big spot in the game and delivered.

"Without Chad Henne guiding the #Chiefs to that 98-yard TD drive, we aren’t going to have a shot at the AFC conference final," another tweet read.

Mahomes came back in the second half but without the play of Henne in the second quarter, the Chiefs may not be playing next week.

There's a chance that Henne could be used again next week if Mahomes aggravates the injury. He'll have to be ready since they'll get the winner of Sunday's Bill-Bengals game.