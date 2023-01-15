Look: NFL World Reacts To Chargers' Stunning Loss

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: A general view during the national anthem prior to a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Is there anything worse than being a Chargers fan?

The AFC West franchise fell to the Jaguars 31-30 on Saturday night.

There's nothing wrong with losing a hard-fought postseason game. There is something wrong if you lose it like the Chargers did.

After once leading 27-0, the Chargers collapsed in the second half. It ended with a game-winning field goal by Jacksonville to advance.

This is quite possibly the worst loss in Chargers history, considering the expectations with a quarterback like Justin Herbert.

"Of all the heartbreaking, awful, soul crushing Chargers moments, this has to be the absolute worst heartbreaking, awful, soul crushing Chargers moment of them all," Rich Eisen said.

"This is why the run game is so important. When you have a big lead, you can lean on it. After going up 27-0, the Chargers called 25 pass plays and just 8 run plays," Chris Simms wrote.

"The #Jaguars with an all-time playoff comeback win, thanks to another Doug Pederson call for the ages. And a brutal flight home for the #Chargers," said Ian Rapoport.

"Just a hall of fame horrible football loss. Unspeakable. Shoot the Chargers into the sun. Not sure who had a worse 2nd half — Staley, the refs, the LAC D, Chargers -2.5 bettors or Michaels and Dungy who were in a coma. Kudos to Lawrence though. Rallied from a possible Delhomme!," said Bill Simmons.

It's going to be a long offseason in Los Angeles, that is unless the Chargers fire Brandon Staley and hire Sean Payton.