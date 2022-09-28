Look: NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photo

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Over the weekend, star running back Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers got their first win of the season.

The Panthers took down the New Orleans Saints in a game to forget for both sides. The final score of 22-14 is somewhat misleading as offense was difficult to come by.

McCaffrey's girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, was in the stands during the game cheering on her boyfriend. Before the game, she snapped a picture with the star running back and posted it to her Instagram account.

Check it out.

"The cutest couple," one of Culpo's friends said.

"Awwwwwww I love this soo much!!!!" said another.

"All great shots, but your mom and CMC is the best!" said a third.

Culpo has more than 5.2 million followers on Instagram, four times the amount of her NFL star running back boyfriend.