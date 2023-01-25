Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's Announcement

On Wednesday, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick announced his latest project.

Kaepernick is an executive producer for Killing County, a three-part true crime documentary that covers the alleged corruption that took place within the Bakersfield Police Department in California.

Killing County, which will premiere next month, also explores the fatal shooting of Jorge Ramirez.

Kaepernick referred to this documentary as "one of the most powerful projects" he has ever been involved with.

Most of Kaepernick's supporters are intrigued to see just how many disturbing details this documentary exposes.

"I LOVE you Colin K. and all the ways you support and represent Black people, white people fighting injustice and the way you see and support ALL HUMANITY," one person tweeted. "Thank You LUV! We need your voice and actions. You are an ICON!! We are watching!"

"A documentary about Bakersfield/Kern County," a second person wrote. "I am VERY excited to see this, and extremely sad that though this will released, in the county that needs to hear it, it will fall on deaf ears."

All three episodes of Killing County will premiere on Feb. 3 on Hulu.

