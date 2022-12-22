Look: NFL World Reacts To Commanders Sale Update

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 25: Washington Commanders logo adorns the stadium during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders on September 25, 2022 at Fedex Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this year, longtime Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired an investment banking firm to explore options for selling the team.

The first round of bidding will reportedly close at the end of this week. And according to recent reports, those bids are reaching unexpected heights.

Mike Ozanian of Forbes says bidders are offering far bigger numbers than expected for the NFL franchise.

The offers are reportedly "well north" of $7 billion.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Whatever it takes. Sell it," one fan wrote.

"Not surprised. These assets don’t come along often and this is a huge market with an eventual stadium deal," another said.

"Who are these multiple offers coming from it can't just be bezos," another asked.

American billionaire Jeff Bezos is rumored as a potential buyer for the historic NFL franchise.

The Denver Broncos sold for $4.65 billion earlier this year, and the Commanders are expected to well eclipse that figure.