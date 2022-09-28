Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning D'Andre Swift News

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 11: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field on September 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

More concerning injury news for the Detroit Lions heading into Week 4, as it's looking doubtful that star running back D'Andre Swift will be able to go on Sunday.

Per PFF's Ari Meirov:

"Lions RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) is not practicing today and would have to feel 'significantly better' to have a chance at playing this week vs. Seattle, per HC Dan Campbell. Sounds like things are trending toward Jamaal Williams getting the start."

The NFL world reacted to the Swift update on Wednesday.

Jamaal Williams is coming off his second two touchdown performance in three weeks. He'll be going up against a weak Seattle Seahawks run defense.