Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning Najee Harris News

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

T.J. Watt wasn't the only Pittsburgh Steelers star to head to the locker room early in Week 1. Running back Najee Harris was also forced out of Sunday's action prematurely.

Per PFF's Ari Meirov:

"Steelers RB Najee Harris limped to the locker room with a foot injury and has been ruled out. Things falling apart for Pittsburgh."

The NFL world reacted to the injury news on social media.

"RIP my fantasy season," one user replied.

"I already want this season to end...." a fan said.

"Oh no. Oh no. Oh no no no no no. T.J. Watt and Najee Harris have both been ruled out."

Prior to his exit, Harris struggled to make much headway behind the Steelers struggling offensive line, rushing for just 23 yards on 10 carries. He was able to get into the endzone on a goal line catch though.

Details are scarce on Harris' injury but hopefully it isn't something that keeps him out of the lineup for too long. He was already battling through a Lisfranc injury in training camp.