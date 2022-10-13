Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning Nick Bosa News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers received some bad news about one of the team's best players.

49ers Pro Bowl pass rusher Nick Bosa was not on the practice field with the rest of the team on Thursday. It's the second straight practice he's missed this week.

He has been battling a groin injury that he suffered against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Fans took to social media to react to the news on Thursday afternoon. Some think he should just sit out this weekend's game against the Atlanta Falcons to get healthy.

"Save him for KC...another turf game in ATL might as well keep him off it," a fan said.

"Rest up, we need you next week," said another fan.

Bosa is currently tied for the league lead with six sacks on the season. He is a major part of the reason for the 49ers' success on the defensive side of the ball this season.

We'll have to wait and see if he suits up against the Falcons.