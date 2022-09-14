Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning Patriots News

New England Patriots viewership was down significantly during the team's Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

According to Chad Finn of The Boston Globe, the Patriots-Dolphins opener on Ch. 4 got a 23.9 rating and a 62 share in Boston. Viewership peaked at 3 p.m. ET (25.5/65).

The Patriots' average local rating in 2021 was 31.5.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these concerning figures.

"Makes sense when your biggest star is the head coach," one fan wrote.

"Bunch of bandwagoners," another said.

"Not sure what’s the worst of it. Losing the way they did, their capped ceiling entering the season, or just the fact that they’ve become sooooooo boring," another added.

It's not surprising that Pats fans weren't locked in for this Week 1 matchup. The Dolphins got off to an early lead and held on in a wire-to-wire victory. After surrendering a 14-0 halftime score, the Patriots lost the game 20-7.

Perhaps the Pats can bring up their viewership ratings during Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.