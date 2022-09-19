Look: NFL World Reacts To Conflicting Suspension News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 16: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after catching a first half pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Mike Evans has officially been suspended by the NFL.

Evans got suspended for one game after he violated the unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules on Sunday afternoon.

He shoved New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground after Lattimore got into it with Brady.

This isn't the first time that these two have gotten into it. Evans was also suspended for one game in 2017 after he drilled Lattimore on the sideline.

Bucs fans are understandably upset since they just lost one of their top weapons heading into next Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

They also think something smells a bit funny since NFL Vice President Jon Runyon's son, Jon Jr., plays guard for the Packers.

Of course, this likely means nothing. Even if Runyon's son played for a different team, Evans would still be suspended for this Sunday's game against the Packers.

Evans is currently appealing the suspension, but it's unlikely that he'll win it.