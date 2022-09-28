Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Victory Photo

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys went on the road and took down division rival New York by a final score of 23-16.

It was the second-straight victory for the Cowboys after losing star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has been effective in the passing game and the Dallas defense has stepped up in a major way.

Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders did what they do best - cheer on the team.

"Happy Victory Tuesday, Cowboys Nation," the account said on Instagram.

Fans flocked to social media to react to photo and everyone pointed out one cheerleader who stole the show: Marissa.

"Marrissa is living her best life in this photo," one fan said.

"This photo just proves Marissa would make a great point," said another.

"MARISSAAAA BABY ABSOLUTELY HAVING THE TIME OF HER LIFEEEEE," said a third.

Cowboys fans will hope to keep their winning streak alive as the Washington Commanders come to town this weekend.