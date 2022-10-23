Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Embarrassing Mistake News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys game program for Sunday's contest against the Detroit Lions had a terrible error in it.

In the program, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is referred to as a first-year Lions head coach" and it uses a photo of defensive line coach Todd Wash for him.

Obviously, this is 100% wrong because Campbell is in his second season as Lions' head coach. He got hired for the gig last off-season before the 2021 season.

The NFL community is embarrassed by this mistake.

Whoever wrote this is going to get into some serious trouble.

As for the game itself, the Lions are currently up by a field goal (3-0) heading into the second quarter.

Maybe Campbell will be asked about this once the game comes to an end. You can watch it on FOX (if you're in the region).