Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Tony Pollard Plan

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Running back Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Running back Tony Pollard is a huge reason for the Cowboys offense's success in recent years, despite splitting carries with former Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott.

Pollard is set to be a free agent at the end of the year, but Dallas obviously would like to keep him in-house. Even if it means utilizing the franchise tag.

Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Tony Pollard has really become one of the electric talents in the NFL and as it happens, is also a free agent set to make a lot of money coming off his best year ... [The Cowboys] want to keep Tony Pollard as he heads into free agency do not rule out the use of the franchise tag. It is something the Cowboys would consider.

The NFL world reacted to RapSheet's report on social media.

"Tag Tony [restructure] Zeke if Tony top 5 in rushing next season throw him the bag," a fan replied.

"I've been saying for a while that Pollard isn't going anywhere," another said.

"Possible hot take…Trade Zeke and sign Pollard to a long term deal."

What do you think the Cowboys should do with Pollard?