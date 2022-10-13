Look: NFL World Reacts To Cryptic Dak Prescott News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys interacts with teammate Tony Pollard #20 during the second quarter of the NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy revealed the practice plan for Dak Prescott.

"Dak had a good day yesterday," McCarthy said. "He threw post-practice and it went well. The plan today is to have him participate in the quarterback school drills and then he will throw again post practice."

A report from after practice suggested he might have been throwing DURING practice as well.

"Dak Prescott threw to WRs again after practice today," Cowboys reporter Jon Machota said. "It sounds like he might have been doing some throwing during practice, too. Dak and CeeDee Lamb declined to comment when asked if he threw during practice."

Fans are intrigued by the latest news.

"o rly," said one Cowboys blog.

"I swear if they pop outta nowhere with breaking news that dak is starting ima go crazy at work tired of this damn dak hate!" another fan said.

"He’s gonna do it isn’t he," another fan said about Prescott potentially playing this weekend.

Will Prescott make a surprise start this weekend?