Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin Announcement

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 08: A tribute in support of Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills on display during the first quarter between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

13 days ago it wasn't clear whether Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin would ever wake up. But today, he's going to be a big part of an NFL game.

According to the Associated Press, Hamlin will be in attendance for today's Bills playoff game at Highmark Stadium. It will be his first appearance on an NFL field since his fateful cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football less than two weeks ago.

The Bills enter the game as 14-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins. Miami will be deploying rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson due to injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridewater.

NFL fans believe that the presence of Hamlin will help propel the Bills to victory. Some are declaring that they'll blow Miami out of the water.

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during a game against the Bengals a few weeks back. The game was ultimately abandoned after a discussion among the coaches.

But Hamlin made an incredible recovery and within a few days of his cardiac arrest, was able to resume communicating with his friends and teammates and ultimately leave the hospital.

While he may be healthy, the Bills have already placed him on injured reserve, so he'll be the team's biggest fan for the rest of their playoff run.

The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.