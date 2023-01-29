Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Saturday Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts to a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin is thankful for all the love and support he's received from millions of people around the world, but he doesn't plan on stopping there.

The Buffalo Bills safety hinted at some future charitable efforts during a video message released on Saturday.

"While I'm thankful to everybody, I know it's not enough just to be thankful. This is just the beginning of the impact I wanted to have on the world. With God's guidance, I will continue to do wonderful and great things," he said.

Hamlin ended the video with his now iconic "heart" hand gesture.

The football world took to Twitter to react to this video.

"We love and support you," one fan wrote.

"Love to see this. where the conspiracy theorists at?" another asked.

"Every single conspiracy theorist owes this man, his family & the amazing medical team an apology. Every. Single. One. Of. You. Lunatics," another said.

When Hamlin collapsed with cardiac arrest in Week 17, an old GoFundMe page for his local toy drive started to go viral. Despite an original goal of $2,500, the charitable fund now has more than $9 million in donations.

With this much goodwill in the bank, Hamlin can continue to do a lot of good.