Look: NFL World Reacts To Dan Marino's Appearance

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 26: Former quarterback Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Dolphins legend Dan Marino is in the house for Miami's road playoff test against the division rival Bills on Sunday.

Marino quarterbacked the Fins to 147 wins and a Super Bowl appearance over his 17 seasons in South Beach, making nine Pro Bowls and earning three first-team All-Pro selections.

The great Jim Kelly is also in attendance on the opposing sideline cheering on his Bills.

The NFL world reacted to Marino's appearance in Orchard Park for Wild Card weekend.

"LOVE IT," a user said.

"Brady vs [Mahomes], Burrow vs. Herbert. NOPE. None of that nonsense compared to 90's Miami/Buffalo," another replied. "None of it."

"If Marino played today, he'd throw for about 800 yards per game," another tweeted. "What he did at the time with no 'great' WRs and run heavy style was nothing short of amazing and not talked about enough. He doesn't get the cred he deserves."

Great to see Dan still supporting his squad.