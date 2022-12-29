Look: NFL World Reacts To Davante Adams' Admission

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Davante Adams was one of the first to show his support for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr after he was benched on Wednesday.



The superstar wide receiver took to Instagram with a heartfelt message for his longtime friend.

"This man gave everything he had. The reason I’m a Raider…One of the most disciplined and loving people I know. Got my bruddas back through whatever and if you can’t respect it (excuse my language) you!!! Love u bruh," Adams wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message.

"A real friend wouldn’t want to be with a team who did his QB dirty. I hope Adams really has Carrs back and goes to whatever team he ends up with," one fan wrote.

"Raiders about to lose both of them," another added.

"That’s real cause some would bash him with the rest of the world," another said.

The Raiders have announced the decision to bench Carr for the final two games of the season, indicating a likely breakup at the end of this year's regular-season campaign.

Adams signed a five-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders this past offseason, largely due to his connection with Carr from their time together at Fresno State.

It's unclear what this benching means for Adams' longterm future with the organization.