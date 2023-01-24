Look: NFL World Reacts To Davis Webb Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JULY 28: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Buffalo Bills and Davis Webb #7 of the Buffalo Bills talk during training camp at the Adpro Sports Training Center on July 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb could transition from player to coach this offseason.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Webb has expressed interest in making the jump to coaching. However, it would need to be the right opportunity.

Schefter said the Bills offered Webb their quarterbacks coach job last offseason.

Webb ultimately decided to sign a one-year contract with the Giants. He finished the regular season with 168 passing yards, 41 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

NFL fans believe Webb could become a really good coach if he plays his cards right.

"Not sure why this makes so happy, but it does," one person responded to the news. "Players thinking ahead is way too unusual really. From all I've heard he's a quality human being, main thing for being a successful coach. And teaching players about life, which should be a thing."

"A good amount of unsuccessful QBs become amazing coaches," one fan tweeted. "Good for him."

"Gonna make a great OC one day," another fan wrote.

Webb, 28, was selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

We've seen quarterbacks like Kellen Moore make the jump from player to coach at a young age. Perhaps Webb will follow a similar career path.