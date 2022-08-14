Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week.

The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos.

"FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.

The NFL fans are loving it.

"Great picture selection baby," Deion wrote.

"Happy Birthday Coach Prime. Wow he still looks the same just the hairdo. Wow I see his children in him. Enjoy your day," another fan wrote.

"My favorite NFL player of all time, it was Cowboys everything growing up!" another fan wrote.

Happy belated, Deion.