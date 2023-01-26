Look: NFL World Reacts To DeMeco Ryans Announcement

San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has reportedly emerged as a "top candidate" for the Denver Broncos' head coaching job, per team insider Mike Klis.

Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints’ head coach Sean Payton and former Lions/Colts’ head coach Jim Caldwell are also candidates for the job, but Ryans appears to be high on the list.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"Ryans is the only rookie HC I would be comfortable hiring if I were Denver. The praise his players give him is unreal, if he’s able to hire a competent staff this is a home run," one fan wrote.

"If it’s not Payton (or some sneaky weird return of Harbaugh), DeMeco is probably my top guy. If he nails his staffing hires, it really won’t matter one bit that we’d have a first year HC again," another said.

"Hard to say he's not the best choice, tbh!" another added.

The Broncos have already conducted their opening-round interview with Ryans, but they'll have to wait until sometime next week for Round 2. The San Francisco DC is focused on leading the league-best Niners defense into this weekend's NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Broncos, Texans, Cardinals and Colts all requested interviews with Ryans, but he's only taken meetings with Denver and Houston.

If the Broncos do have a second meeting with Ryans, owners Greg Penner, Rob Walton and Carrie Walton Penner are expected to be in attendance.