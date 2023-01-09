Look: NFL World Reacts To Dennis Allen's Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints reacts during a game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints don't appear to be making a coaching change for next season.

Dennis Allen, who's the current head coach of the team, said on Monday that he expects to be back for 2023.

Allen took over for Sean Payton at the end of last season when Payton stepped down. He led the Saints to a 7-10 record after they were up and down all year.

It's safe to say that Saints fans are not happy with this development.

"This only sets up to a midseason firing next season if things don’t improve. DA will have a short leash," another tweet read.

The Saints will need to show improvement across the board next season if Allen wants to keep his job after that. This is a team that's missed the playoffs in two straight seasons, which is unacceptable.