Look: NFL World Reacts To Derrick Henry Contract News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 13: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans added a little extra money to Derrick Henry's contract.

The star running back is arguably the best in the game and now he's being paid like it. Tennessee added $2 million to his deal, giving him $14 million for the upcoming season.

Fans immediately pointed out that Henry is one of the best players in the league, but isn't getting even close to what other top players from different positions get.

"Henry making 14M’s while the top QB’s are getting just under 48-50 annually is so funny to me. The positional pay difference is wild in football, I get that they have different roles and values but it seems a little extreme lmao," one fan said.

"The face of the franchise. Some people might not like paying a RB this much but he's the heart and soul of the team, and if he falls off after the foot injury it doesn't hurt us long term. A win imho for both sides," another fan said.

Henry was dominating the league last year before he went down with a foot injury.