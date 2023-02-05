Look: NFL World Reacts To Diggs Brothers' Play Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after an interception during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Trevon Diggs might've just earned himself some family bragging rights with his latest play in the Pro Bowl.

Little brother Trevon picked off big brother Stefon after the Pro Bowl wideout attempted to throw a pass in the redzone, which Diggs almost returned for a touchdown:



The NFL world reacted to the interception on social media.

"Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs picks off his brother at the Pro Bowl," shared Jon Machota.

"It be your own family," tweeted NFL on ESPN. "Trevon Diggs gets the INT off his own brother."

"Trevon Diggs picks off big bro Stefon Diggs!" the NFL said.

"Trevon Diggs just won bragging rights for a LONG time," SI laughed.

"Diggs on Diggs robbery," laughed The Athletic. "Stefon gets picked off by Trevon on a trick play that went horribly for the AFC."

Hard to imagine little bro's ever going to let him live that one down.