Look: NFL World Reacts To 'Dirty Play' Accusation

Losing Tony Pollard dealt a huge blow to the Cowboys's chances on Sunday. But was the play he was injured on a dirty one?

Pollard got his foot caught underneath him while being dragged down by a 49ers defender and had to eventually be carted back to the locker room on a seemingly routine play.

Here's what the NFL world had to say about accusations of dirty play on Twitter.

"This is sarcasm right?" a user asked.

"Most of people are sick that Pollard went out like that but calling this dirty is some generational bitch'n!" another replied.

"Not dirty," another fan said. "Unlucky for sure."

"It's only a dirty tackle because he got hurt lmao if Pollard was dragging Ward for extra yards it would've gone on a highlight tape."

"I'm almost certain he ain't hurt him intentionally."

Pollard suffered a broken leg that will require offseason surgery just as he's about to hit unrestricted free agency.