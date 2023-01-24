Look: NFL World Reacts To Disturbing 49ers Arrest

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A San Francisco 49ers defensive player has been arrested on Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday afternoon on domestic violence charges, per The Mercury News.

According to the report, police were called to Omenihu’s home just after 4:30 p.m. local time on Monday. A woman that is Omenihu's girlfriend told police that she was pushed to the ground during an argument with him.

She complained that she had pain in her arm but there were no bruises or anything on her body, per police.

The NFL community had some quick reactions to this disturbing report.

"Awful news at the worst time," another tweet read.

Omenihu appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers this season and appeared in their playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks before he got banged up.

For the season, he's recorded 20 total tackles (seven solo), 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defended.

It remains to be seen if he'll be active for this Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.