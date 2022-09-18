Look: NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Browns Fan Photo

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There is a weird Cleveland Browns photo making the rounds on social media.

There were fans tailgating for the Browns' home opener against the New York Jets and they had a fake human lying on a table with a sign titled "Happy endings are not illegal."

Here's a look at this disgusting photo:

This is in reference to Deshaun Watson as he's currently suspended for making inappropriate advances toward women during personal massage sessions.

NFL fans aren't happy about this photo, either.

This doesn't belong anywhere near the game of football. Shame on these fans for this.