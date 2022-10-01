Look: NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Medical Process News

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

There's a new disturbing development in the Tua Tagovailoa concussion protocol situation.

Tagovailoa was evaluated by an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant following the Dolphins' win over the Bills in Week 3.

That consultant reportedly made "several mistakes" during the evaluation. The individual has been fired, as a result.

"I’m told the unaffiliated [neurotrauma] consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion test last Sunday was fired after the NFLPA found the person made several mistakes, per source," said Cameron Wolfe on Twitter.

A stunning development in the Tua Tagovailoa situation.

Let's take a look at what fans are saying about the latest news:

"Back injury was always a strange explanation. This is a hard job, but Tua’s no-go last week was obvious," said Nick Veronica.

"Where are all the idiots who bought the 'it was a back injury' story?? They been defending the organization all week...," wrote Nick Dowd.

"If I read correctly either NFL or NFLPA can terminate the independent Neurotrama consultant? and in this case it’s the #NFLPA that fired him - hope they specify what he did wrong so there’s clarity," said Connie Carberg.

This was the right decision to be made.

Hopefully Tagovailoa, meanwhile, recovers soon.