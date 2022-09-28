Look: NFL World Reacts To Donald Trump Phone Call News

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JUNE 25: Presumptive Republican nominee for US president Donald Trump visits Trump International Golf Links on June 25, 2016 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The US presidential hopeful was in Scotland for the reopening of the refurbished Open venue golf resort Trump Turnberry which has undergone an eight month refurbishment as part of an investment thought to be worth in the region of two hundred million pounds. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

During a recent rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, former president Donald Trump recounted the New York Jets' ridiculous comeback win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.

In this speech, Trump revealed that he called Jets head coach Robert Saleh after the game to congratulate him. He said he told Saleh that he was "better than Vince Lombardi."

Saleh confirmed this phone call during a recent appearance on The Michael Kay Show. The second-year head coach said it was "pretty surreal" to get this phone call.

"Hopefully we can cash in on that one day,’ Saleh said of the Vince Lombardi comparison.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this phone call news.

"I can handle us losing ALL the dam time..but this right here..yea its a big red flag and NO for me...may be accepting new team applications.." one Jets fan wrote.

"Saleh is no where near Lombardi this is sooooo disrespectful," another said.

"Somehow fitting that instead of calling SB champs, Trump gets to call Jets HC whenever they win," another added.

Saleh has a 5-15 overall record as a head coach. Lombardi — the namesake of the Super Bowl trophy and one of the greatest football coaches of all-time — never had a losing season and amassed a 105-35-6 overall record