Look: NFL World Reacts To Eagles Concession Food News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are debuting a new food item for fans to enjoy at Lincoln Financial Stadium this year.

Per Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the Eagles will roll out "Dunkin’ Macchiato Cereal crusted beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes served with Rita’s Wild Black Cherry Ice BBQ sauce."



The NFL world reacted to the Eagles new concessions on social media.

"God bless Philadelphia," one user replied.

"I think I’ll stick with Chickie’s and Pete’s," a Rivals writer commented.

"Ok I'll eat it," another said.

"What the [expletive]," another tweeted.

"Served with a side of word salad."

You giving these a shot?