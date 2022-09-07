Look: NFL World Reacts To Eagles Concession Food News
The Philadelphia Eagles are debuting a new food item for fans to enjoy at Lincoln Financial Stadium this year.
Per Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the Eagles will roll out "Dunkin’ Macchiato Cereal crusted beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes served with Rita’s Wild Black Cherry Ice BBQ sauce."
The NFL world reacted to the Eagles new concessions on social media.
"God bless Philadelphia," one user replied.
"I think I’ll stick with Chickie’s and Pete’s," a Rivals writer commented.
"Ok I'll eat it," another said.
"What the [expletive]," another tweeted.
"Served with a side of word salad."
You giving these a shot?