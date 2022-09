Butt Fumble, meet Butt Punt.

Backed up into their own endzone, the Miami Dolphins nearly lost Sunday's game in the most embarrassing fashion possible; as Thomas Morstead's protection was pushed back into his punt attempt, sending the ball fluttering into the stands for a safety.

The NFL world reacted to the disastrous punt on social media.

Miami found a way to survive and remain undefeated through three weeks of the NFL season.