Look: NFL World Reacts To ESPN Analyst's Apology

It's rare to hear the words "I was wrong" come out of an ESPN analyst's mouth, but we got that on Monday.

Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovksy apologized for what he said about New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones, a highly-criticized top NFL Draft pick, led the Giants to a playoff win over the Eagles on Sunday evening.

"Credit where it’s due. Apologies where needed. He’s becoming a player you win because of," Orlovsky tweeted.

Hey, at least he admitted it.

"One of the few people in big J media that will go on air and tell everyone he was wrong," one fan wrote.

"I think the whole NYG fandom owes Daniel an apology tour. Dude has gotta be most improved player of the year," another fan wrote.

"Been trying to tell people for years that he was the guy now it’s finally coming together," one fan added.

Jones and the Giants are now set to face the Eagles in the Divisional Round.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Saturday night.