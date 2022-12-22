Look: NFL World Reacts To ESPN Reporter's Apology

ESPN reporter Jenna Laine recently found herself in some hot water due to a viral postgame interaction with Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard.

Laine posted a video of her and two other reporters hounding Bernard for a response after he made a crucial mistake in Tampa Bay's Week 15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans from around the NFL world criticized Laine for her handling of the situation. Over the past few days, she defended her actions at every turn.

But on Wednesday night, Laine issued an official apology.

Take a look at the full apology here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this apology.

"After watching you defend your actions - comment by comment the past 4 days… there is a work supervisor that forced this…" one wrote.

"Only apologizing because your afraid of losing your job," another said.

"It’s amazing how many people cannot accept a sincere apology. One of the biggest issues with society today is the inability to forgive," another added.

"I went pretty hard on her after what happened in that locker room. I respect that she made her apology public," another wrote.

Laine will get a chance to back this apology with action when she covers this weekend's Buccaneers-Cardinals game on Christmas Day.