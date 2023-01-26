Look: NFL World Reacts To Fan Base's Petition

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The vast majority of the Indianapolis Colts' fanbase seems to want Jeff Saturday to relinquish his position as head coach. So much so that a fan petition against Saturday as the organization's next full-time head coach is making its way around social media.

Saturday took over as interim head coach midway through the 2022 season and is a top candidate for the full-time position.

"Colts fans, if you don't want Jeff Saturday to be the Colts next HC, please take a few seconds & sign the petition," Colts analyst Jason Spears shared on Twitter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this petition.

"Ahh yes if there's one thing Jim Irsay will abide by, it's an online petition," one fan wrote.

"Bro wtf I dont personally want Saturday as HC but this is just doing too much," another said.

"If you are wondering how the Colts off-season is going… I just signed this petition," another added.

Jim Irsay's decision to hire Saturday as interim head coach was met with serious public backlash. At the time of his hiring, Saturday had zero coaching experience at the collegiate or professional levels.

After winning his first game with the Colts, Saturday led the team to seven straight losses to close out the season.

Saturday has completed his second-round interview with the franchise and is reportedly considered a top candidate for the job.