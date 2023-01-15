Look: NFL World Reacts To Fan's Shocking Playoff Bet

If you thought you had a bad day yesterday at least you weren't this guy.

According to Darren Rovell, after the Chargers went up 27-0 in Saturday night's Wild Card game, a bettor bet $1.4 million on them to win and net $11,200. As fate would have it, Jacksonville came back and won 31-30.

The NFL world reacted to the awful bet over the weekend.

"Bruh," replied ESPN's Marcus Spears.

"And I thought I was upset about the loss," a Chargers fan commented.

"Honestly someone from [Draft Kings Sportsbook] should probably check on this person," another said.

"Pain. Dot. Com," a user tweeted. "But that's what he gets for being dumb. Anyone good with math to tell me what the payout would have been if he picked Jags with the $1.4 milli?"

"Hey [Scott Van Pelt], qualified Bad Beats? asked Jim Everett.

Pain.