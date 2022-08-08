Look: NFL World Reacts To FOX's 2022 Broadcasters

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Fox Sports logo is seen on a broadcast camera during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season is almost upon us and FOX is now ready to unveil its full lineup of broadcasters for their many games this coming season.

On Monday, FOX revealed the six teams that will have broadcast duties as well as its rules officials. Out are the longtime team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, and in are Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen.

Burkhardt, Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the team for their "America's Game of the Week" broadcast each week. They will presumably get the Super Bowl LVII call as well.

Filling in as the No. 2 team on FOX's roster will be Joe Davis, Daryl "Moose" Johnston and Pam Oliver. The No. 3 team will be Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Kristina Pink.

The three other teams are as follows:

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin

Chris Myers, Robert Smith and Jen Hale

Dean Blandino and Mike Pereira will return as FOX's rules officials.

But NFL fans are a little bit mixed by the new broadcast teams. Some are lamenting the switch from Buck and Aikman while others are happy for the new blood:

This may be FOX's top football broadcast team for now, but in the future it will feature the biggest name in football: Tom Brady.

Until then, enjoy your new voices on FOX.