Look: NFL World Reacts To Freezing Practice Photo

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: The Buffalo Bills take the field during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Baby, it's cold outside, especially up in Buffalo.

Shaq Lawson, who's a member of Buffalo's defensive line, was bundled up in a big way during practice on Thursday. He had a pretty big jacket on under his jersey while he was walking onto the field.

This is a typical winter day in Buffalo and it's expected to get worse this weekend.

Buffalo is expected to get several inches of snow as we might have our first true "snow game" of the 2022 season.

Fans had some great reactions to the LAwson photo as the Buffalo community prepares for that storm.

The Bills are set to take on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night as they try and close in on another AFC East title.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Hope you all are ready for some smash-mouth football!