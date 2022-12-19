Look: NFL World Reacts To Freezing Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: A general view of the field in the second quarter during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium on September 1, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Saturday night's Raiders-Steelers game is going to be ridiculously cold.

According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the current forecast temperature for when the game starts will be eight degrees. There also could even be some snow on the ground since a low-pressure system is expected to hit Pittsburgh later this week.

As a lot of fans would say, this is football weather. It's a game that's going to be won in the trenches, which is a perfect ode to how the games between these two teams in the 70s were won.

It also just so happens to be the 50th anniversary weekend of the Immaculate Reception. Former Steelers running back Franco Harris is set to be honored at halftime for that play.

This forecast caused some of the NFL world to have some great reactions on social media.

This is a game where the winner will keep its faint playoff hopes alive, while the loser will be eliminated.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.