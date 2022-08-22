Look: NFL World Reacts To Funny Aaron Rodgers Practice Video

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers knew how to celebrate David Bakhtiari's return from the PUP list on Sunday.

The Packers star QB made sure to pick up his Pro Bowl left tackle on his way to practice, bumping a little "Gin and Juice" in the cart.

The NFL world was loving the funny Rodgers clip on social media.

"Yes, that’s my LT & QB heading to practice," one Packers fan replied.

"LFG!!!!!!!!!!" another commented.

"The ONLY way to come back to practice!"

What an entrance.