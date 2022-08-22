Look: NFL World Reacts To Funny Aaron Rodgers Practice Video
Aaron Rodgers knew how to celebrate David Bakhtiari's return from the PUP list on Sunday.
The Packers star QB made sure to pick up his Pro Bowl left tackle on his way to practice, bumping a little "Gin and Juice" in the cart.
The NFL world was loving the funny Rodgers clip on social media.
"Yes, that’s my LT & QB heading to practice," one Packers fan replied.
"LFG!!!!!!!!!!" another commented.
"The ONLY way to come back to practice!"
What an entrance.