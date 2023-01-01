Look: NFL World Reacts To Furious Tom Brady Video

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having all kinds of trouble against the Carolina Panthers in today's must-win game and quarterback Tom Brady is getting increasingly fed up.

In the third quarter, with the Bucs trailing 14-10, Brady tried to convert a third down with a throw in the direction of Cade Otton. Unfortunately for Brady, Otton slowed down and missed what would have been a wide open catch.

Brady was left fuming. He was visibly pointing and shouting at Otton after the play as the two were going to the sidelines.

NFL fans aren't exactly commiserating with Brady though. Many are taking to Twitter to either roll their eyes at how often he complains or just dismiss him outright:

Tom Brady is certainly going to have a lot to complain about if his Buccaneers lose this game.

A loss to the Carolina Panthers would take control of the NFC South out of the Bucs' hands. They would need a lot of other results to go their way to avoid being eliminated from the playoffs outright.

Brady has not missed the playoffs in a year he was the full-time starter in 20 years. Going out in this way would be pretty hard to come back from.

No wonder he's so frustrated.

The game is being played on FOX.