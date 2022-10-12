Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Relationship News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The relationship - or lack thereof - between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has dominated the headlines in recent months.

According to multiple reports, the two seem destined for a divorce. Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement is just one of many issues hinted at by reports.

On Wednesday, Gisele's activity on Instagram caught everyone's attention. She commented on a relationship post that seems to be related to her issues with Brady.

"You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again," read the post. Gisele allegedly commented on the post with a prayer hands emoji, suggesting she agrees with that statement.

Here's the post, via BuzzFeed:

"Gisele said she is breaking up with Brady for being inconsistent. I guess she plays fantasy football too and has had enough," another fan joked.

"Marry someone, then put ultimatums that they change everything that they are... what was the goal? What is a win here?" questioned another fan.

Is it possible she commented on the post in error? It's unlikely, but certainly possible.

What do you think about the comment?